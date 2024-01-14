Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Stock Position Decreased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682,691 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aegon worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aegon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,259,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

