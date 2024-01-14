Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.22 and a 200-day moving average of $552.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.