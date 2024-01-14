Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $290.41. 1,955,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.74. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

