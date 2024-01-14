Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 40 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $433.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,861. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $434.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,680 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.