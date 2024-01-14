Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 162 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.80 and a twelve month high of $317.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.63.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

