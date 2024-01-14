Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 585 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. 3,123,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,343. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

