Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 241.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 124,132 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

