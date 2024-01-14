Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.62. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $357.65. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.