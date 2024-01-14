Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

