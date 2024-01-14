Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $368,418,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

ABT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

