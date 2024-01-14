44,265 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.1% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

