4,172 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.68. 449,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,221. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $327.64 and a 1-year high of $487.84.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

