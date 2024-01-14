3,600 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

