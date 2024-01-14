2,858 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.17.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

