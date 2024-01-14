25,292 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,247. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

