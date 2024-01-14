1,143,415 Shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,143,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,941,000. NuStar Energy makes up 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of NuStar Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,722 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NS opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.73.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

View Our Latest Report on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.