Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $1,061,235.78 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,762,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

