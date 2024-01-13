Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Up 84.3% in December

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,045,100 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 6,537,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.6 days.

ZIP Stock Up 8.2 %

ZIZTF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. ZIP has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.