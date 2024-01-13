Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Up 84.3% in December

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,045,100 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 6,537,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.6 days.
ZIP Stock Up 8.2 %
ZIZTF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. ZIP has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
ZIP Company Profile
