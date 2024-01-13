Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 1,770.4% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
YLLXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered Yellow Cake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Yellow Cake from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 658 ($8.39) in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Yellow Cake Stock Up 5.6 %
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
