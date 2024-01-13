Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

