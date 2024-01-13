Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
YGRAF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.
About Yangarra Resources
