Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

YGRAF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

