Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 616.7% in December

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $23.79 on Friday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

