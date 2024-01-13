Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 616.7% in December

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yamaha Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $23.79 on Friday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.
Yamaha Company Profile
