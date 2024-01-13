XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

XD Stock Performance

Shares of XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. XD has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

About XD

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

