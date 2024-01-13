X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $70.97 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.8426 dividend. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

