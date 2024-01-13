WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,400 shares, an increase of 296.8% from the December 15th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,004.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
WUXIF stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.
