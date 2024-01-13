Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up to $198.08

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $198.08, but opened at $205.62. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $200.73, with a volume of 93,675 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

