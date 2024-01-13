William Lewis Sells 45,120 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54.

On Friday, October 27th, William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.