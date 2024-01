William Blair Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.92. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 83.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after buying an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.