William Blair Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.92. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 83.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after buying an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

