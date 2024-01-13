Whittier Trust Co. Sells 910 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Shares of PGR opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $169.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

