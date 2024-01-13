Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,853 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,712,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 821,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $11,079,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

