Whittier Trust Co. Sells 46 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PXD opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.77 and its 200 day moving average is $229.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

