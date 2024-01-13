Whittier Trust Co. Sells 160 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

XOP opened at $133.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

