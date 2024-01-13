Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $249.08 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

