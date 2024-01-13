Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.98 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

