Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

