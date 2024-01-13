Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,235 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

