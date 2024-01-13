Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 54 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Conning Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 11.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $856,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 7,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $295.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

