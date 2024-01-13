Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 525 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

