Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 525 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

