Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,044 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

