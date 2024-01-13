Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 4,384 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

