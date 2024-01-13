Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 220 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,030 shares of company stock valued at $149,319,412 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $981.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $907.59. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $659.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,033.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

