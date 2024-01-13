Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 950 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

