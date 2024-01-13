Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

