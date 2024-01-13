Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

AKAM stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

View Our Latest Report on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.