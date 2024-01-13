Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Marriott International by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $225.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average is $201.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.