Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

