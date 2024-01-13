Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.