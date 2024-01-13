Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $351.30 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $234.61 and a 1 year high of $372.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

