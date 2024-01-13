Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 555.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,495 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 198,963 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 260.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

